26 Apr 2024
Reforestation project
Photo: San Roque Town Council
The Environment Department of San Roque Town Council has collaborated with Committed to the forests’, an initiative of the company Carrefour together with its partner L’Oreal and the FSC collective aimed at the recovery of native species in the public forest La Alcaidesa, in San Roque.
On the morning of Friday April 26, a group of volunteers and workers from both companies symbolically planted the last specimens in one of the natural spaces that were destroyed by a fire in 2016.
The work on the La Alcaidesa mountain, an estate of more than 1,300 hectares of Mediterranean forest, recently incorporated into the Los Alcornocales Natural Park and is home to a great diversity of flora and fauna, began in December 2023 with a reforestation plan of 1,680 Pinus pinea (stone pine) plants and 720 Quercus suber (cork oak) plants, a total of 2,400 trees.
