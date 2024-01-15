Branching out: Malaga plants 3040 trees

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 20:05

Planting hope, one tree at a time. Image: malaga.es

IN 2023, the Diputación de Málaga’s ‘Arboladas’ project (tree planting project), part of Málaga+Viva, wrapped up a successful year by planting 3,040 trees across various municipalities like Pizarra, Gaucín, Periana, Benaoján, Benamocarra, and Álora. These efforts were tailored to specific environments, using native species in parks, sports facilities, and riverbanks.

Climate Action in Málaga

Vice President Cristóbal Ortega highlighted the significance of engaging over 500 participants in these voluntary and free activities, not just for planting trees but also for raising awareness against Climate Change. Species such as carob trees, holm oaks, cork oaks, tamarisks, poplars, aromatic shrubs, and riverside vegetation were among those planted, contributing significantly to CO2 sequestration.

Local Connections and Collaboration

The ‘Arboladas’ served as community-building exercises, fostering connections between participants and locals, allowing shared concerns about Climate Change to potentially lead to positive collaborations.

Carbon Offset Achievement

Overall, this initiative by Diputación de Málaga stands as a testament to their commitment to environmental consciousness, ecosystem reclamation, and the creation of CO2 sinks. It’s estimated that these planted trees could offset around 585 tons of CO2, marking a significant stride in climate mitigation efforts.