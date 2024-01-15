Branching out: Malaga plants 3040 trees

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 20:05
Planting hope, one tree at a time.
Image: malaga.es
IN 2023, the Diputación de Málaga’s ‘Arboladas’ project (tree planting project), part of Málaga+Viva, wrapped up a successful year by planting 3,040 trees across various municipalities like Pizarra, Gaucín, Periana, Benaoján, Benamocarra, and Álora. These efforts were tailored to specific environments, using native species in parks, sports facilities, and riverbanks.
Vice President Cristóbal Ortega highlighted the significance of engaging over 500 participants in these voluntary and free activities, not just for planting trees but also for raising awareness against Climate Change. Species such as carob trees, holm oaks, cork oaks, tamarisks, poplars, aromatic shrubs, and riverside vegetation were among those planted, contributing significantly to CO2 sequestration.
The ‘Arboladas’ served as community-building exercises, fostering connections between participants and locals, allowing shared concerns about Climate Change to potentially lead to positive collaborations.
Overall, this initiative by Diputación de Málaga stands as a testament to their commitment to environmental consciousness, ecosystem reclamation, and the creation of CO2 sinks. It’s estimated that these planted trees could offset around 585 tons of CO2, marking a significant stride in climate mitigation efforts.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.