BREAKING: Heavy fighting reported inside Azovstal plant in Mariupol as more than 30 children remain trapped.

101 civilians had previously been evacuated from the facility before Russian troops stormed it.

HEAVY fighting has been reported inside the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, and despite 101 civilians being evacuated prior to Russian forces storming the facility, more than 30 children are alleged to still be trapped in shelters underneath the steel plant.

The mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, reported that heavy fighting had been heard inside the Azovstal plant on Wednesday, May 4, 24 hours after Russian troops had forced their way into the steel plant.

Video from a DNR account showing Russian/DNR strikes on the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. Possibly by TOS-1A thermobaric MLRS. Not sure of the date. https://t.co/ZtGmAMDnx0 pic.twitter.com/c5Zy94WpBA — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 4, 2022

“Russian soldiers are trying to suppress the desperate resistance of the defenders of Mariupol. Civilians still remain in bomb shelters under the plant,” he said via a United News telethon on Wednesday, May 4.

He also revealed that more civilians including children were still in the Mariupol facility.

“Today there are hundreds of locals. They came to this fortress two months ago, hid there and are waiting to be rescued. There are also children. There are more than 30 children waiting for a new negotiation procedure to evacuate civilians,” he said.

He also said that contact with the defenders had been lost. “Unfortunately, today there is no connection with the boys, there is no connection to understand what is happening, if they are safe or not. Yesterday there was a connection with them, not today.”

Communication with the defenders of Azovstal has been lost just a moment ago, the Mayor of Mariupol says. #SaveMariupol #WarCrimesOfUkraine #WARINUKRAINE pic.twitter.com/KKY7qDwXTN — SecureNews (@yoursecurenews) May 4, 2022

On May 3, the UN revealed that 101 civilians trapped in the Azovstal plant were evacuated before Russian forces stormed the facility in Mariupol.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you when further information is made available.

