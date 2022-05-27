Switzerland to destroy hundreds of thousands of expired Moderna Covid vaccines

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 May 2022 • 13:14

Image: Moderna Press Office

DAYS after Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel admitted the company has been forced to bin 30 million doses of the Covid vaccine, Switzerland said they have had to destroy hundreds of thousands of expired doses.

More than 620,000 expired doses of the Moderna Covid vaccine are to be destroyed, according to health officials said on Friday, May 27.

“It was consciously accepted that under certain circumstances too many vaccines were procured for Switzerland’s needs,” a spokesman for the Federal Office of Public Health said.

“The aim is to protect the population in Switzerland at all times with sufficient quantities of the most effective vaccines available.”

Switzerland, with a population of around 8.7 million, secured a total of 34 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines (from both Pfizer and Moderna) for 2022 and had ordered at least 14 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for 2023.

On Tuesday, May 24, the CEO of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, told the World Economic Forum: “It’s sad to say, I’m in the process of throwing 30 million doses [of the Covid vaccine] in the garbage because nobody wants them. We have a big demand problem.”

Bancel admitted attempts to flog them to governments around the world had been a bust.

“We right now have governments – we tried to contact … through the embassies in Washington. Every country, and nobody wants to take them.”

“The issue in many countries is that people don’t want vaccines.”

