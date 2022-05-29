By Anna Ellis • 29 May 2022 • 15:57

Congress Leader and Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead. Credit Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday 29 April

The tragic incident follows a day after the Pubjab Police withdrew the security for 424 people include Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Punjab Police ordered the withdrawal of security of 424 people on Friday 27 May, according to Indiam Express.

The Director General of Police Security said that the security personnel were “being withdrawn on a purely temporary basis in connection with an emergency law and order duty”.

Sidhu Moose Wala whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, had joined the Congress in December last year and had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly elections from Mansa.

Moosewala hailed from Moosa village in Mansa district and his mother is a village head and father an ex-serviceman.

Extremely popular among the youth with 6.9 million followers on Instagram Sidhu Moose Wala’s celebrity came with criticism of promoting drugs and violence in his songs.

Moosewala had been booked by the Punjab police in 2020 under the Arms Act on charges of promoting violence and gun culture in his song ‘Panj golian’ (five bullets).

Before that, he was booked in another case after photographs of him firing an AK-47 rifle at a firing range during the Covid-19 pandemic went viral on social media.

Sidhu also played the lead role in the Punjabi film ‘Moosa Jatt’. His other film ‘Yes I Am A Student’ is a story that sheds light on the hardship of international students but inspires them to never lose hope.

