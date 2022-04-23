A US congresswoman on trial has denied calling for an “insurrection” in Washington

By Fergal MacErlean • 23 April 2022 • 13:28

Image: Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress Credit: YouTube

The congresswoman is being tried under a Civil War era law that bars officials from holding office if they violate their oath to protect the US.

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday became the first sitting lawmaker to testify under oath about her alleged role in the US Capitol attack in 2021, the BBC reports on Saturday, April 23.

The Georgia Republican is one of the party’s most right-wing members in Congress and is a close ally of former president Donald Trump.

Democrats allege that she played a key role in the 6 January US Capitol riot.

Greene, 47, testified to the Georgia courtroom that she “had no knowledge of any attempt” to illegally interfere with vote counting in Congress that day.

In court, Greene said: “I don’t support violence of any kind,” and denied having ever called for violence either in her social media posts or in media appearances.

The day before the riot, Greene said in an interview: “This is our 1776 moment”.

Prosecutors said was a reference to the year that the US declared independence from Britain, triggering a war.

The case centres around a clause of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution – the “Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause”.

This expressly prohibits elected representatives from seeking to return to office if they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof”.

Home Freedom Caucus, consisting of Republican representatives, said: “Democrats are desperate to defeat Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene…so they have hatched this farcical plot”.

