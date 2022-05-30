€17,000! What a result for Walk for Life in Arboleas, Almeria

By Linda Hall • 30 May 2022 • 11:49

FANTASTIC FUNDRAISER: Walk for Life participants get ready to walk Photo credit: Walk for Life

THE Walk for Life walk on May 7 raised just over €17,000 to date, with still more cash to come in.

“Many thanks to the generous people in this wonderful community,” said Judi from Walk for Life.

“Thank you to the 304 people who walked and to all the people who sponsored them. Thank you to those who participated in the whole weekend, to the local businesses who supported us and particularly to Almeria Radio and Arboleas town hall.”

Judi pointed out that the huge donations and the small ones all add up, as they all help them to help people affected by cancer.

“If you have money to hand in, you can do it at the bank (IBAN No: ES 73 2103 5140 0600 3000 7723 – Swift BIC code UCJAES2M) or message us on Facebook at Walkforlife Arboleas and we will meet you,” Judi said.

