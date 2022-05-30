By Joshua Manning • 30 May 2022 • 8:36

Wreckage of missing plane in Nepal found alongside 14 bodies Credit: Twitter @NASpokesperson

The wreckage of the 43-year-old passenger plane that vanished just minutes after taking off over mountains, with 22 people on board in Nepal on Sunday, May 29, has been found alongside the bodies of 14 passengers.

A Nepalese Army spokesperson took to Twitter to share the news of the plane wreckage located in Nepal, stating:

“Search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed.”

“Crash site: Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang.”

Credit: Twitter @NASpokesperson

The tweets on the plane wreckage found in Nepal continued:

“Lt Mangal Shrestha, police inspector and a Guide have already reached the site. Other rescue team members from different agencies are trying to reach the sites using small HCs. Every possible means to reach the site is being considered.”

“Further detail information of rescue efforts can be obtained from Rescue Coordination Center (RCC) at Kathmandu Airport. Contact number- 01-4113000.”

“Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has now confirmed that the #TaraAir twin otter 9N-AET plane that was missing since yesterday morning had crashed at Thasang-2 in Mustang district at the height of 14,500 feet,” read a tweet posted alongside an official document on the crash.

Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has now confirmed that the #TaraAir twin otter 9N-AET plane that was missing since yesterday morning had crashed at Thasang-2 in Mustang district at the height of 14,500 feet. pic.twitter.com/H6qJ9nQhZw — Thira L. Bhusal (@ThiraLalBhusal) May 30, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ThiraLalBhusal

16 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans were reportedly on the flight, with fourteen bodies having been found so far, the authorities are continuing the search for any surviving passengers.

