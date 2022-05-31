By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 31 May 2022 • 15:21
Joiosa Tuba Competition a great success
More than 130 participated in the competition, with contestants coming from all over Spain to show their skills in the big horn.
A common sight in fiesta band’s up and down the country, the tuba competition created a lot of interest with more than 500 turning up to watch the final with the winner being given centre stage to show their musical ability.
That joy went to Víctor Carpena Carrasco in the tuba specialty, and Eduard Gisbert Vañó in the tenor tuba.
Isabel Perona, Mayor of Culture for Vila Joiosa, said: “Vila Joiosa became a benchmark destination for music lovers this weekend, receiving almost a thousand people including participants, family members and companions who, on the occasion of the celebration of this tuba contest, travelled to the town to enjoy the music and the tourist attractions of the capital of the Marina Baixa.”
