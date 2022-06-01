By Joshua Manning • 01 June 2022 • 13:05

Family devastated as TUI flight for terminally ill daughter is cancelled Credit: Creative Commons

A family of 11 travelling on a special holiday for a terminally ill family member, has been left devastated as their TUI flight from Cardiff Airport to Tenerife was cancelled.

Huw Davies, the father of the terminally ill girl from Porthcawl, boarded the flight with 11 other family members for their “special holiday”, for it then to be cancelled, leaving several members of the family in tears, as reported by Wales Online.

The flight which was due to take off at 1.25pm, then delayed by an hour due to “malfunctions”, was then cancelled amidst repairs.

“This was a family outing for my daughter who has terminal cancer. It was going to be her last family holiday – and we just got booted off this flight,” stated the 59-year-old, speaking on the cancelled flight.

“I think it’s a load of b****** that they’ve said the engine went down, because that plane had flown in from Alicante.”

“If this part was obviously malfunctioning on the way into the airport, why the hell did they load us? Why did they go through the motions? They knew that that plane wasn’t going to take off.”

“I’ve phoned TUI’s headquarters and a message comes straight down the line that they’re dealing with this and we’d be contacted. So they knew that they were going to cancel this flight and several round the country,” he said.

The news follows announcements made by TUI of the cancellation of hundreds of flights in June.

