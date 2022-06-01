By Joshua Manning • 01 June 2022 • 16:02

Putin: Russia will "bolster its strength, independence and sovereignty" in latest statement Credit: Creative Commons

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke confidently about Russia’s future in his latest statement during a video address on International Day for Protection of Children as reported by Russian state-affiliated media TASS.

During the video address, Russia’s President Putin extended his warm congratulations to parents, teachers, and pupils, on the special occasion of International Day for Protection of Children, stating:

“You are living and growing up in a very dynamic time when the world is changing, and it’s changing rapidly. I am confident that in this complicated world, Russia will only bolster its strength, independence and sovereignty.”

Russia’s President Putin continued his address by stating that this “is not about working on some specific track.”

“It covers the economy, technology, science and many other areas, as well as efforts to strengthen civil society and patriotic education. I believe that these activities also involve a strong civil society and the patriotic activities of the youth,” the head of the Russian state noted.

The news of Putin’s confidence in his nation follows a strong blow to Putin’s military with Russian Lieutenant-Colonel Zaur Dimayev, Deputy Commander of the 4th battalion of the Akhmad Kadyrov special regiment, being reportedly killed in Ukraine during the battle for Kamyshevakha, on the afternoon of Tuesday, May, 31.

