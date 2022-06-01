By Joshua Manning • 01 June 2022 • 18:02

Russian ambassador claims relationships between Russia and Poland hit historic low Credit: Creative Commons

Speaking at a press conference on June 1, the Russian ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreev said Russian-Polish relations have dropped to a historic low, as reported by TASS.

The Russian ambassador to Poland stated:

“They (relations) have reached a historic low. There is practically no contact at the moment. There have been no political contacts at the ministerial level since 2014. And now there are no contacts at all, except for technical issues. There is no dialogue,” he stated

“Our relations in all spheres, including culture, are tending toward zero,” Andreev said.

After being questioned on an attack he received in Poland on May, 9, the Russian ambassador stated:

“For many years of my stay here, except for the situation of May 9, I have never encountered hostility from the Poles I’ve met.”

According to him, after the May 9 incident, the Russian embassy have received daily “calls, letters of regret, apologies, etc.” for a week. “So, in my opinion, the Poles’ reaction was mostly adequate,” he concluded.

The Russian ambassador to Poland was attacked on May 9, doused in the “blood of Ukraine” by Polish anti-war protestors as he went to the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw to lay flowers.

An unknown red substance was used to douse the ambassador in what protestors said was meant to depict the blood of Ukraine, to remind him of the many innocent lives lost during Russia’s so-called “special operation” that has seen Russia invade the country.

