By Joshua Manning • 01 June 2022

WATCH: Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake rocks China's southwestern Sichuan Province Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked the southwestern province of Sichuan, China on the morning of Wednesday, June, 1, according to Chinese state media.

The earthquake hit the Lasuhan country in the village of Yaan, at 5.p.m. (0900 GMT) at a depth of 17 kilometres according to China Earthquake Networks Center.

“MAG 6.1 EARTHQUAKE RECORDED IN YAAN, #SICHUAN PROVINCE. #CHINA” read one tweet posted alongside an official map of the earthquake.

“A magnitude-6.1 #earthquake hit Lushan county in Southwest China’s #Sichuan province at 5 pm, June 1, according to China Earthquake Networks Center,” read another tweet posted alongside footage of the earthquake.

A magnitude-6.1 #earthquake hit Lushan county in Southwest China's #Sichuan province at 5 pm, June 1, according to China Earthquake Networks Center. pic.twitter.com/vBeGfbFGbe — Tianmu Media (@TianmuMedia) June 1, 2022

“Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Sichuan province in China. It is known about three victims, – local media.,” read another tweet claiming that there were three victims.

⚡️Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Sichuan province in China. It is known about three victims, – local media. pic.twitter.com/aMyjBXTh7H — Flash (@Flash43191300) June 1, 2022

The news of the earthquake follows news from last month of a landslide that reportedly occurred in the afternoon of Sunday, May, 8, in Bijie, Guizhou, China.

Videos of the landslide in China’s Guizhou were posted on Twitter with one user posting:

“Terrifying images of a massive landslide in #China 🇨🇳 this May 8, 2022.

The unfortunate event occurred in #Bijie prefecture #Guizhou province where sadly 2 people lost their lives. #landslideVia @havamedyaa,” alongside a video showing footage of the moment the landslide in China’s Guizhou occurred.

Aterradoras imágenes de un deslizamiento de terreno masivo en #China 🇨🇳 este 8 de mayo de 2022

El desafortunado evento ocurrió en la prefectura de #Bijie provincia de #Guizhou donde lamentablemente 2 personas perdieron la vida.

#landslide

Via @havamedyaa pic.twitter.com/5pFBb2Slhp — Geól. Sergio Almazán (@chematierra) May 10, 2022

