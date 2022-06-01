By Joshua Manning • 01 June 2022 • 14:37
WATCH: Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake rocks China's southwestern Sichuan Province
The earthquake hit the Lasuhan country in the village of Yaan, at 5.p.m. (0900 GMT) at a depth of 17 kilometres according to China Earthquake Networks Center.
“MAG 6.1 EARTHQUAKE RECORDED IN YAAN, #SICHUAN PROVINCE. #CHINA” read one tweet posted alongside an official map of the earthquake.
⚡MAG 6.1 EARTHQUAKE RECORDED IN YAAN, #SICHUAN PROVINCE. #CHINA pic.twitter.com/ei4LdhYBAc
— CN Wire (@Sino_Market) June 1, 2022
“A magnitude-6.1 #earthquake hit Lushan county in Southwest China’s #Sichuan province at 5 pm, June 1, according to China Earthquake Networks Center,” read another tweet posted alongside footage of the earthquake.
A magnitude-6.1 #earthquake hit Lushan county in Southwest China's #Sichuan province at 5 pm, June 1, according to China Earthquake Networks Center. pic.twitter.com/vBeGfbFGbe
— Tianmu Media (@TianmuMedia) June 1, 2022
“Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Sichuan province in China. It is known about three victims, – local media.,” read another tweet claiming that there were three victims.
⚡️Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Sichuan province in China. It is known about three victims, – local media. pic.twitter.com/aMyjBXTh7H
— Flash (@Flash43191300) June 1, 2022
The news of the earthquake follows news from last month of a landslide that reportedly occurred in the afternoon of Sunday, May, 8, in Bijie, Guizhou, China.
Videos of the landslide in China’s Guizhou were posted on Twitter with one user posting:
“Terrifying images of a massive landslide in #China 🇨🇳 this May 8, 2022.
The unfortunate event occurred in #Bijie prefecture #Guizhou province where sadly 2 people lost their lives. #landslideVia @havamedyaa,” alongside a video showing footage of the moment the landslide in China’s Guizhou occurred.
Aterradoras imágenes de un deslizamiento de terreno masivo en #China 🇨🇳 este 8 de mayo de 2022El desafortunado evento ocurrió en la prefectura de #Bijie provincia de #Guizhou donde lamentablemente 2 personas perdieron la vida. #landslide Via @havamedyaa pic.twitter.com/5pFBb2Slhp
— Geól. Sergio Almazán (@chematierra) May 10, 2022
