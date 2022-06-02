Dénia hospital welcomes 19 new intern doctors, specialists and nurses

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 June 2022 • 23:04

Dénia hospital welcomes 19 new resident doctors, specialists and nurses Image: Denia hospital

The excellent hospital in Dénia is about to get even better with the arrival of 19 new intern doctors, specialists, and nurses, all of whom were welcomed to the hospital ranks on June 2.

This year’s new crop will see eight trainee doctors joining the family and community medicine unit, one in obstetrics and gynaecology, one in paediatrics, two in internal medicine and another two in anaesthesiology and resuscitation.

On the nursing front, five trainees will be joining the department of health in Dénia, two in family and community nursing, two in obstetrics and gynaecology and one in paediatrics.

Their first weeks in the hospital will be devoted to developing their understanding of the legal environment in which they will work, covering among other issues data protection. They will also attend workshops in the use of equipment such as the electrocardiogram and cardiopulmonary resuscitation units.

The same day saw the completion of the training for 11 doctors who have served in the same departments, one of whom received the award for the best resident of the specialty 2018-2022 in the province of Alicante.

Dr.Sastre, who is from Pego, will join the team of doctors in the Calp health area.

On hand to welcome the new medical trainees and to say goodbye to those that had finished their training was the Managing Director of the Department of Health of Dénia, Javier Palau along with the Commissioner of the Ministry of Health, Juan Puig, the Assistant Director, Pedro Clemente; the Director of Care and Services, Natalia Casado and the Head of Studies, Mª Carmen Estruch.

Dénia hospital currently has roughly forty interns more than half of which are specialising in family and community medicine. There are also two midwives currently undergoing training.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram