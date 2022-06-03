By Joshua Manning • 03 June 2022 • 18:57
Roquetas de Mar approves contingency plan proposal for El Cañarete road closure
Credit: Twitter @AytoRoquetas
The approval of the Roquetas de Mar road proposal follows the reply that the administration sent to the council on May, 5, after the letter sent by the Town Hall on April, 20, requesting information on the reasons for the closure of the road, as reported by Europa Press.
The Mayor of Roquetas de Mar, Gabriel Amat, explained that given the “impossibility” of making a forecast for the opening of the road and the “imminence” of the summer season “it is necessary that the competent administration of the road to draw up and implement a contingency plan to cushion the impact of the closure of this access to the municipality”.
Amat stressed that Roquetas de Mar is a municipality of “great tourist affluence” with more than 1.3 million overnight hotel stays per year and, at the same time, its population increases “notably” during the summer.
“We are aware of the daily traffic congestion on the A-7 at specific times, a situation that is aggravated in the event of an accident due to the density of traffic on the road between Aguadulce and Almería,” explained the mayor, adding that if the road is not reopened they would like a report drawn up by technicians.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
