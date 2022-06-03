By Joshua Manning • 03 June 2022 • 18:57

Roquetas de Mar approves contingency plan proposal for El Cañarete road closure Credit: Twitter @AytoRoquetas

The Town Council of Roquetas de Mar (Almería) has approved a proposal requesting a contingency plan from the Subdelegation of the Government to cushion the impact of the closure of the El Cañarete road linking the capital with the town of Aguadulce and the emergency works on the road.

The approval of the Roquetas de Mar road proposal follows the reply that the administration sent to the council on May, 5, after the letter sent by the Town Hall on April, 20, requesting information on the reasons for the closure of the road, as reported by Europa Press.

The Mayor of Roquetas de Mar, Gabriel Amat, explained that given the “impossibility” of making a forecast for the opening of the road and the “imminence” of the summer season “it is necessary that the competent administration of the road to draw up and implement a contingency plan to cushion the impact of the closure of this access to the municipality”.

Amat stressed that Roquetas de Mar is a municipality of “great tourist affluence” with more than 1.3 million overnight hotel stays per year and, at the same time, its population increases “notably” during the summer.

“We are aware of the daily traffic congestion on the A-7 at specific times, a situation that is aggravated in the event of an accident due to the density of traffic on the road between Aguadulce and Almería,” explained the mayor, adding that if the road is not reopened they would like a report drawn up by technicians.

