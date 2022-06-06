Guardia Civil at Valencia airport seize suitcase containing €400,000 in cash

By Chris King • 06 June 2022 • 4:41
Image of cash found in suitcase at Valencia airport.
Credit: Guardia Civil.
Guardia Civil officers on duty at Valencia airport made an incredible discovery inside a suitcase belonging to a passenger on a flight that had just arrived from Turkey. Inside the suitcase, the officers discovered around €400,000 in banknotes.
As indicated by the force in a statement, and reported by 20minutos.es this Sunday, June 5, the incident occurred last May when the officers were operating the luggage scanner on an incoming flight. As the suitcase passed through the scanner they observed organic shapes compatible with banknotes in its contents.
The passenger to whom the case belonged was quickly located, and they then proceeded to open it in his presence. Among the belongings were numerous bundles of cash worth €400,000, found without any prior declaration.
When quizzed about the large stash of money, the suspect could not prove its origin, so the officers carried out a Currency Intervention Act, which was subsequently directed to the Money Laundering Protection Service.
In addition, the Guardia Civil proceeded to impose the corresponding administrative sanction on the individual for this event, based on the Money Laundering Prevention Law.
