By Anna Ellis • 06 June 2022 • 16:48

Russian oligarch begs EU to return seized €266 million superyacht. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

RUSSIAN oligarch Farkhad Akhmedov has pleaded with the EU to return his superyacht which is worth a staggering €266 million and was seized over the war in Ukraine

Legal papers have been filed in Brussels by Farkhad Akhmedov who is asking for sanctions that have been placed on him over the war in Ukraine to be lifted so he can get back his superyacht ‘MV Luna’, which is currently behind held by Germany according to Nix Olympia.

The phenomenal yacht measures 377ft and has two helipads, a swimming pool, and its own mini-submarine.

Superyacht ‘MV Luna’ is currently being held in Hamburg, with German authorities refusing to release it because of the EU sanctions on him over his links to the Russian state.

Farkhad Akhmedov who made his eye-watering billion fortune by shares in a Siberian gas company has been accused by the EU of benefitting from the Russian government, while also providing revenue for Putin to continue his war.

Legal papers filed on behalf of Mr Akhmedov state that he is no longer involved in the energy sector and has not been for several years.

They admit he is involved in local Russian politics, but add that “he has never held a political position or been a member of a party in Russia or elsewhere.”

