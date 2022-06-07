By Matthew Roscoe • 07 June 2022 • 13:52

Ximo Puig "doing everything possible" to stop prostitution in Valencian Community. Image: @generalitat/ Twitter

AHEAD of a congress hearing to abolish prostitution throughout Spain, the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, said that his government would be “doing everything possible” to stop “this form of slavery” in the Valencian Community.

This week, Spanish Congress is set to debate the entry of a law to abolish prostitution, something Ximo Puig said that the Valencian Community “will do everything it can” to do.

Puig, who was recently forced into a government restructure, said on Monday, June 6 that the Comunitat Valenciana “cannot outlaw prostitution on our own, we have to wait for it to advance in Congress” but the Generalitat will do “everything within its power to do it.”

The Congress of Deputies is said to be taking the law proposal into consideration after the PSOE gained the support of the PP and Podemos.

It is believed that the proposal can be a starting point to reaching a broader consensus against prostitution.

“We will continue to promote with all the groups that there is a majority against the prostitution industry,” the PSOE said.

As noted previously, the PSOE is determined to eradicate prostitution at all costs. In recent days, since the bill was presented, various deputies and ministers have made statements to the effect that this will be a decisive week and that they are not willing to take a step back.

The proposal, which makes no distinction between voluntary or forced prostitution, will prohibit all types and considers both the trafficking of women for the purpose of sexual exploitation, and those who voluntarily decide to engage in prostitution, as breaking the law.

The proposal looks to modify article 187 with a paragraph that states that “a prison sentence of one to three years and a fine of twelve to twenty-four months will be imposed on anyone who, for profit, promotes, favours or facilitates the prostitution of another person, even with her consent.”

It has also proposed the concept of “third party agency”, with prison sentences of two to four years and fines for all those who use “the practice of acts of a sexual nature in exchange for money or any other type of economic benefit”.

The new law would also criminalise consumers for “participating directly in the serious violation of human rights.”

“These people represent the possibility for prostitution to take place. Therefore, this initiative provides for the criminal reproach of this type of conduct,” the proposed new law outlines.

