By Guest Writer • 08 June 2022 • 14:47

Doing the Hokey-cokey Credit: Raj Parmar

THE La Cala de Mijas Lions welcomed hundreds to their Jubilee Party in Butibamba Park to help celebrate HM Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

The La Cala de Mijas Lions were amazed by the number who supported them as so many came dressed to impress – many in red, white and blue.

Some brought real summer picnics spreading blankets on the grass and there was even a tepee.

There were lots of happy stall holders around the pathways, the Food Wagon from Deli-Fresh-Go was serving all day without a pause and so was the little kiosk in the park.

The Medieval Fighters in all their armour were fighting for their lives, the street party style seating was full of enthusiastic flag wavers.

The line-up for the stage included choruses and singers including Laura Ellen who led the guests through some wonderful traditional British songs including a medley of Last Night at the Proms.

All the sound was carefully and professionally sorted thanks to Steven Lewis and the Drang Drummers were parading all around.

Everyone stood for the toast to the Queen and the National Anthem and then John Sharples as usual got the party going with the longest Conga line and the Hokey Cokey but luckily not Knees up Mother Brown as he knew many knees were not up to that!

Someone once said ‘get two Brits together and you can have a party’ and La Cala Lions had well over 500 and true to form they did have a party.

The Lions believe it was one of their best ever events and seeing everyone laughing and singing it could be true.

Grateful thanks were given Mijas Foreign Residents Department and the patience of dear friend Katja as well as sponsors, helpers and supporters who helped make this happen and especially to Sandie their Social Secretary who worked tirelessly to ensure a perfect day for all.

Coming next is the La Cala Lions Charter Night summer dinner dance on June 18 at Miraflores Golf with tickets costing €40 from the Lions charity shop.

