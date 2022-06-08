By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 June 2022 • 20:30
MSC Cruises says passengers arriving in Valencia will be double the number in 2019
Speaking to Europa Press on June 8, Fernando Pacheco, the company’s general director in Spain said that they will bring close to 60,000 passengers to Valencia this year.
Pacheco said that the MSC Bellissima will join the MSC Seaside, which is already stationed in Valencia, adding extra capacity for 5,686 passengers on each journey
This he said, will also be the first time, two of the company’s cruise ships will sail from and back to Valencia. He added: that: “Not only do we think that we are going to recover from the pandemic in Valencia, but we also think that we are going to make much larger volumes than those made in 2019.”
Currently, he said, they are experiencing 144 per cent more bookings nationwide than they did at this time in 2019. At the current rate of bookings, the company expects to run nearly 70 per cent more sea voyages than it did in 2019.
He closed by saying that: “We have seen that the Spanish market, for the ship that is leaving Valencia, is bringing us much more business than expected. That is why we have had to put a second one, because it is going to be a better summer than 2019, without a doubt.”
The forecast by MSC Cruises that passenger numbers to and from Valencia will double this year will be good news for the local economy and music to the ears of local hospitality and retail businesses.
