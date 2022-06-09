By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 June 2022 • 22:45

Dénia’s Portland Cement Factory to be converted into a hotel and elderly residence Image Google Maps

The City Council of Dénia has given the go-ahead to the conversion of Dénia’s Portland Cement Factory into a hotel complex and residence for the elderly.

The approval given by the Directorate of the Natural Environment on June 9, will see a change of use for the site with parts of the original buildings retained and renovated.

The 21,500 square metre piece of land situated in ​​Santa Paula near the hermitage, will be further developed to include the hotel and full facilities residence housing the elderly. Around 7,500 square metres of the property will be reformed to its original state with the balance housing the new structures.

The latter piece of land is under a preservation order that requires the owners to retain certain buildings and the land’s chimney.

The owners of the site, bge-2 SL, will invest around €4.5 million in the development under the leadership of its owner businesswoman Amelia Alfonso Ríos. In order for her to redevelop the property approval was needed and given by the Conservator of the Montgó Natural Park.

The intention is to use the existing buildings and only add new structures where the existing ones are unsafe or unsuitable, with the total area of the development remaining as it currently is. Where new buildings are required they will be in keeping with the existing units, whilst the size of the paved area will be decreased and replaced with gardens.

The plan also calls for the use of renewable energy sources and the recycling of waste generated onsite (some will have to go to recyclers). The design will also need to ensure that it does not generate light pollution.

The redevelopment of Dénia’s Portland Cement Factory is good news for the city, with the building having lain derelict for many years. For the city itself, the addition of another hotel and elderly residence will add to its already attractive proposition for residents and tourists.

