Exclusive interview: Ely Duque of Urbe Real Estate and Investment

By Laura Kemp • 09 June 2022 • 13:01

Ely Duque helps clients to find their dream property on the Costa del Sol

We spoke with Ely Duque of Urbe Real Estate and Investment for our women in business special about her business, what motivates and inspires her and her advice for budding entrepreneurs…

What is your business and when did you create it?

My business is Urbe Real Estate Marbella, we are dedicated to real estate management and solutions. Our company not only helps our clients to achieve their dream of owning a property on the Costa del Sol, but we also take care of everything related to works, reforms, maintenance, decoration, rentals…etc. So that our clients have peace of mind, guarantees and profitability when they return to their countries.

In short, “We walk hand in hand with our investors so that they have peace of mind knowing that their investment or property is safe with us even if they are outside Marbella”.

What is your experience in the field?

I started in real estate at the age of 17 in the family business. In Madrid I was working with big real estate brands for many years and for the last 8 years we have been focusing on the Costa del Sol, although we also have investors and properties in Madrid, Barcelona, Granada, Malaga. All this with the collaboration of our partners/collaborators.

Have you always wanted to have a business?

Yes, I have always had my own businesses! I set up my first business when I was 9 years old at school selling notebooks, colours and pens that I recycled, painted and sold them at a lower price. So my thing is vocation and a bit of masochism considering the times we live in…Haha!

Have you noticed any difference between men and women in business, i.e. how things are done?

Yes, it is noticeable. But the truth is that every day I also notice that many colleagues are changing their mentality as well as investors. In this sector there are too many of us, I could say too many, so that gives us the opportunity to choose who to work with or collaborate with. That will never be an impediment to keep growing in all aspects.

What motivates and inspires you?

It motivates me when I see clients smile with their new house or flat, when they see their dreams come true, when they say thank you and go back to their cities or countries knowing that they are in good hands. And what inspires me, this city inspires me, it inspires me to know that when we make a sale or do a job for a client, we are all helping each other and when I say all of us, I mean all of us!

Within our company we also have a social section, in which we help and donate money to associations and people who look after lost or abandoned animals.

Do you have any advice for people who want to start their own business?

My advice is to fight for your dreams, even if the world tells you otherwise. Entrepreneurship is a hard road but it is worth it. You have to surround yourself with like-minded people and, above all, never stop believing in yourself.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself still in Marbella, with a consolidated company and a large network on the Costa del Sol, there is still a lot to do here. There are very positive social changes on the horizon. The multiculturalism and tolerance in this part of Spain means that our company serves as a bridge to help build dreams, not only for our clients and investors but also for many of the people we work with.

I believe in the collaborative economy, environmental and social aid, all of this is a strong pillar in our company and is having an incredible acceptance. So I see a great future in the real estate market and in this area.

