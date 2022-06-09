By Laura Kemp • 09 June 2022 • 21:42

Neater Heater: Stylish Scandinavian designed heaters

OVER many years Neater Heaters have become the first choice of many expats living in Spain. Behind our stylish Scandinavian designs are a modern state‐of‐the‐art convertor heater that can match any on the market for economy and efficiency, and beats all the serious competition hands down on price.

The real secret of these heaters is the computer‐age technology in the form of extruded aluminium in the construction of the heating element. This material and the design creates a huge surface area for heat transfer, which means more air can be heated for less cost. Neater Heaters use convection principles and are designed so that the electricity you put into the heater is converted to heat as cheaply as possible. When you turn on the heater the element warms up rapidly and heats the air around it, this air rises and draws more cold air into the heater. Because the element is extremely efficient and is designed to have a huge surface area a large quantity of air is heated very quickly. If your room has the correct sized heater it will take about 20 minutes to warm up from cold, after which the heater eases off and works at about two‐thirds capacity, (depending on various external influences).

Our heaters are not only efficient, effective, and economical, but as you would expect from a Scandinavian product, they are extremely stylish and practical. There is a model that will suit anyone, whether it is the standard Adax Heater, or two of their best‐selling models, the BEHA, and the NEO which now come with integrated Wi‐Fi, so that you can control your heaters easily via a Wi‐Fi APP but still being able to control them manually if preferred, or the trendy original style Neo with digital controls and a choice of colours and if you are limited for wall space then available for purchase are factory designed feet to enable the heater to be freestanding.

However, a few years ago we went one stage further and added the Turkish made Vigo heater. This heater shares the design technology and ethos of the current Neater Heaters, but it has two differences: The Vigo comes with a carrying handle, wall bracket, and feet included in the price; The larger Vigo models take up less wall space and go up to 2.5kw. They also have a digital display that indicates the reduced wattage that the heater regulates once the room has reached the desired temperature, thus saving more money through reduced running costs.

NEATER HEATER DISTRIBUTORS: COSTA DEL SOL CALAHONDA: The Bed Warehouse Spain. Tel.: 634 187 700

Heaters also available for purchase at our online shop with free home delivery.

WWW.NEATERHEATER.ES or Tel. 634 312 171 (WhatsApp available)