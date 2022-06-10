Bonfires of San Juan fill streets of Javea with music and colour

By Tamsin Brown • 10 June 2022 • 6:56

The bonfires of San Juan are filling the streets of Javea with music and colour. Image: Javea Town Hall

The Bonfires of San Juan, one of Alicante’s most important festivals, are now underway in Alicante’s Javea.

With the arrival of summer comes the long-awaited Bonfires of San Juan (Hogueras de San Juan), a traditional festival held to celebrate Midsummer. The celebration is popular in many countries around the world, each with its own traditions, but it is particularly special in Alicante.

From June 10 to 24, the streets and squares of the historic centre of Javea will be filled with music and colour to celebrate the Bonfires of San Juan. The extensive programme for the festival is very varied and includes parades, musical performances, flower offerings to the patron saint and more.

The correfocs, in which people dress up as devils and set off fireworks among a crowd of spectators, who try to get as close to them as possible, is always very popular. Perhaps the most important moment of the Bonfires of San Juan is the traditional St. John’s Eve (La Nit dels Focs), on June 23.

This magical and mysterious night has a markedly Mediterranean character and takes place in the streets of the historic centre of Javea. Its playfulness, symbolism and deep-rooted traditions have led to the festival being declared a Fiesta of National Tourist Interest by the Generalitat Valenciana.

The night of June 23 begins with the burning of the bonfires (cremà dels focs) at the points where the gates of the old city walls used to be. People jump over the bonfires wearing garlands on their heads like crowns.

The festivities end on the night of June 24 with the burning of the bonfire and a spectacular musical fireworks display.

To see the full programme for this not-to-be-missed event, visit https://www.javea.com/programa-de-hogueras/.

