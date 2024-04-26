By Kevin Fraser Park •
Summer gala
Photo: Cortijo de Cortes
One for the diary – get ready for an evening that will dazzle and delight at the Collective Calling Summer Gala 2024, on Friday June 7, set in the mesmerising Cortijo de Cortes in Benahavís.
They’re just starting to lift the curtain on what’s in store: a courtyard oasis welcomes you, where the evening begins with the clinking of glasses and gourmet canapés. As the night unfolds, the historic bullring sets the stage for a breathtaking horse show.
But the enchantment doesn’t end there—prepare to be captivated by a fusion flamenco performance that will ignite your senses and set your soul dancing.
Cortijo de Cortes stands with its towers and courtyards just 10 minutes from Marbella. Its location, surrounded by two golf courses in the privileged setting of the Paraiso Alto urbanisation, is one of its many attractions. Acquired in 1979 by Fernando López Liñan, and subsequently restored, El Cortijo de Cortes is designed, like most Andalucian haciendas, around a central courtyard.
Eager for more? Keep your eyes peeled for the grand unveiling of the official event poster and further details. This space is where the magic happens, and you won’t want to miss a thing. Mark it on your calendar!
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
