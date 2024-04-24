By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 11:34

The Farm flamenco show Photo: Facebook / The Farm

A new season of Flamenco Dinner Shows has started at the Farm Restaurant in Marbella which prides itself in offering the best Flamenco Show in town. Moreover, the flamenco shows, which are on Thursdays from 7.30pm, are always free of charge for everyone to enjoy when you dine with them in the restaurant.

Enjoy your dinner on the terrace or in the secret garden whilst listening to the smooth flamenco sounds of resident Flamenco dancers. You can even join in if you want as they encourage you to dance with the flamenco dancers to really experience this Spanish Tradition. Anyone is invited to dance and the flamenco professionals will happily show you the moves so you can show them off at home.

The Farm chooses only authentic artists that can perform and entertain the audience. Professionals with the Flamenco passion in their blood. They change the performers from time to time so it is unlikely you will see the same show twice and all the dancers are local with with many years of experience.

Maria and Elio own The Farm Restaurant and run it with true passion for locally sourced creative and organic food in Marbella. After working in the hospitality business in Rome, Barcelona, Copenhagen and Dubai they decided to take on a new challenge and moved to Marbella to open their own restaurant where they could realise their dream of owning a restaurant that served local honest food.

If you visit the restaurant especially for the flamenco show, please let the restaurant know when booking your table so they can make sure you are seated near the show in the Secret Garden. You can book via the website – https://thefarm-marbella.com