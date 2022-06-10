Calpe reopens accessible beaches for those with reduced mobility

By Tamsin Brown • 10 June 2022 • 9:01

Calpe has reopened its accessible beaches for those with reduced mobility. Image: Calpe Town Hall

Calpe, on the Costa Blanca, has two accessible beaches specially equipped for people with reduced mobility, with lifeguards who are trained to assist.

The Calpe Town Hall has now made the necessary preparations that will allow people with reduced mobility to enjoy the sea. As of June 1, the two main beaches of the municipality of Calpe, La Fossa and Arenal-Bol, have different bathing areas specially equipped to meet the needs of those with mobility problems, including the elderly and the visually impaired.

The accessible points of the beaches are located on La Fossa in the Calle Llevant area and on Arenal-Bol in the Calle Holanda area.

These areas are equipped with special amphibious chairs and crutches that can be used in and out of the water, a flexible walkway and an area with adapted toilets and changing rooms. There are also lifeguards who can accompany the service users, although it is also possible to opt for the company of a trained family member if preferred.

The accessible beaches are in service from Monday to Sunday, currently from 11am to 7pm, and have reserved parking spaces in the immediate vicinity.

The timetable for adapted bathing will depend on the timetable of the lifeguard service, with eight hours a day in June and September and ten hours a day in July and August. Users interested in using these facilities should make an appointment by telephone on 687 255 974.

