By Matthew Roscoe • 10 June 2022 • 11:33

US Harpoon anti-ship missile systems and Ukrainian Neptunes combining in Ukraine. Image: @MrKovalenko/ Twitter

UKRAINE’S Defence Minister Alexei Reznikov said on Thursday, June 9 that following successful delivery, US Harpoon anti-ship missile systems are already being used on the front line in Ukraine.

According to Mr Reznikov, the introduction of the Harpoon anti-ship missile systems in Ukraine will help combat Russian attacks and has already warned off Putin’s naval forces.

“Our coastal defence was strengthened by highly effective Harpoon anti-ship missile systems,” he said on Facebook.

“Together with our Neptunes, the Harpoons are already forcing the enemy fleet to keep the distance to avoid the fate of the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva…”

It is worth noting that Ukraine received the Boeing Defense Harpoon land-based anti-ship systems on May 28, however, this has been the first mention of them being deployed.

As noted by the defence minister, Ukrainian Neptune missiles were the reason the Russian flagship missile cruiser Moskva sank.

The US Pentagon confirmed that two Neptune missiles sank the Russian flagship missile cruiser Moskva on April 14.

Speaking about the Moskva sinking, a Pentagon official told reporters at the time: “We assess that they hit it with two Neptunes.”

The sinking of the Moskva “is a significant loss,” the official said on April 15. “It’s going to be a blow to their pride, and we would expect it will be a blow to their morale.”

Earlier, reports from Ukraine suggested that a production plant used to build elements of Neptune missiles from the Ukrainian military was bombed by Russian forces.

The unconfirmed reports suggested that the Dnepropetrovsk Aggregate Plant was shelled by missiles launched into Dnipro from Russia.

According to their website, “the Dnepropetrovsk Aggregate Plant is a large machine-building enterprise with 85-years of experience in manufacturing products for aircraft engineering, hydraulic equipment for mining operations and consumer goods.

“Founded in 1927, the enterprise has kept a steady rate of growth and development, achieving a respectable status of the largest Ukrainian manufacturer of the aircraft engineering equipment used both in military and civil aircraft industry.”

