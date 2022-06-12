70-year-old arrested in Malaga for graffiti supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By Chris King • 12 June 2022 • 4:25

Image of graffiti drawn on buildings in Malaga. Credit: Policia Nacional.

A 70-year-old man has been arrested in Malaga for defacing buildings with graffiti supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

National Police officers in Malaga have proceeded to identify and arrest a 70-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of a dozen acts of graffiti on buildings in the city centre. He was found to be responsible for artwork that had been painted, showing support for President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine.

As reported by the Provincial Police Station in a statement, investigations were initiated back in March after the graffiti appeared. Thanks to an expert report, the culprit was soon identified as the same individual who had carried out similar denialist graffiti during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

At that time, around 100 works of graffiti had been daubed on the facades of buildings in Malaga city. His current offering amounted to a dozen, covering walls in the El Molinillo and Capuchinos neighbourhoods, according to malagahoy.es.

Because the past and present graffiti both shared location, font, and style, the investigators requested the collaboration of the Criminology Group -Documentoscopy- to carry out an expert report on the writings. The technical report carried out by the graphology specialists made it immediately possible to determine that the authorship of the graffiti corresponded with the same person.

