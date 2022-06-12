70-year-old arrested in Malaga for graffiti supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By Chris King • 12 June 2022 • 4:25
Image of graffiti drawn on buildings in Malaga.
Credit: Policia Nacional.
National Police officers in Malaga have proceeded to identify and arrest a 70-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of a dozen acts of graffiti on buildings in the city centre. He was found to be responsible for artwork that had been painted, showing support for President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine.
As reported by the Provincial Police Station in a statement, investigations were initiated back in March after the graffiti appeared. Thanks to an expert report, the culprit was soon identified as the same individual who had carried out similar denialist graffiti during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
At that time, around 100 works of graffiti had been daubed on the facades of buildings in Malaga city. His current offering amounted to a dozen, covering walls in the El Molinillo and Capuchinos neighbourhoods, according to malagahoy.es.
Because the past and present graffiti both shared location, font, and style, the investigators requested the collaboration of the Criminology Group -Documentoscopy- to carry out an expert report on the writings. The technical report carried out by the graphology specialists made it immediately possible to determine that the authorship of the graffiti corresponded with the same person.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.