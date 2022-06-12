By Anna Ellis • 12 June 2022 • 16:26
MARBELLA: Drivers shocked as scantily clad woman sits on car roof
Click here to see the video which was posted on Facebook showing a bikini-clad woman dancing through a sunroof. Then needing a rest she sits on the roof of the moving vehicle and adjusts her bikini.
Drivers travelling through Marbella followed the scene round the roundabout onto a dual carriageway.
One Facebook follower commented on the post with “Party Party” while another “They were having a blast out there.”
Another commenter added ” I recognise the roundabout just not the ass! Lol x”
