MARBELLA: Drivers shocked as scantily clad woman sits on car roof

By Anna Ellis • 12 June 2022 • 16:26

There were a few shocked drivers in Marbella who witnessed a scantily clad woman partying on a moving car roof.

Click here to see the video which was posted on Facebook showing a bikini-clad woman dancing through a sunroof. Then needing a  rest she sits on the roof of the moving vehicle and adjusts her bikini.

Drivers travelling through Marbella followed the scene round the roundabout onto a dual carriageway.

One  Facebook follower commented on the post with “Party Party” while another “They were having a  blast out there.”

Another commenter added ” I recognise the roundabout just not the ass! Lol x”

