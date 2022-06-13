 Alicante beaches 2022: the largest cleaning system, surveillance and security in their history

50 lifeguards, more than a hundred local police officers, 30 Civil Protection volunteers and eighteen cleaning teams with 30 workers will look after bathers this summer, the first year without restrictions due to the pandemic.

The mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, confirmed that: “Alicante will live up to the expectations of Alicante residents and visitors to the best beaches in Spain”.

“We have clean, well-kept and safe beaches at all levels, so coming to Alicante is a guarantee of being able to enjoy the good weather, our beaches, our gastronomy and our fiestas in the best possible destination”.

In fact, the mayor said that “the forecasts point to an exceptional summer in terms of tourist occupancy”.

The Deputy Mayoress, and the head of the Alicante City&Beach Tourist Board, Mari Carmen Sanchez, pointed out that: “our beaches are already prepared.”

“The lifeguards and lifeguards service began operating at Easter and until 1 June the first aid stations on the Playa del Postiguet and San Juan beaches were up and running at weekends and from that date until mid-October they will be operational every day on all the beaches”.

Sánchez confirmed that “we have opened a new first-aid post on Urbanova beach for this summer and every year we continue to improve our beaches”.

“In addition, he recalled that “this year we will be able to enjoy the beach without restrictions due to the covid” and urged the public to “enjoy the beach with caution and always following the instructions of our lifeguard and lifeguard services, Local Police and Civil Protection”.