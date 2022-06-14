By Joshua Manning • 14 June 2022 • 14:21

Europe to accept Ukraine nationals' driving licenses Credit: Ukraine Ministry of Internal Affairs

Europe will now be providing documents that permit Ukraine nationals, who have driving licenses, to drive in European countries.

The news of Europe’s new documentation, that will be equivalent to a driving license, was announced by Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs on Tuesday, June, 14.

The statement as issued by the Ukrainian government read:

You can exchange your driving licence for a European document at the service centres of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine continues to work for the improvement of life of Ukrainians, including by acquiring the European experience.

That is why the Ukrainian driver’s license is adapted to the documents of the European Union.

At present, instead of pictograms, e.g. oculars, the driver’s license has codes which are also used on the European driving license.

There is also a note in the driver’s licence about creating a practical driving licence for a motor vehicle with automatic transmission in the form of the code ’78’.

However, if you intend to apply for a European driving licence, apply for a new licence at an MHS service centre.

To exchange your driving licence you will need:

– passport;

– A copy of the ID card;

– driving licence.

The news follows recent discussions by the EU on whether or not to consider Ukraine as a candidate, with Austria opposing the notion as voiced by Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer during his visit to Estonia on Friday, June, 10.

