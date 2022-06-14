By Matthew Roscoe • 14 June 2022 • 7:42
Man sentenced to death alongside two British soldiers turns out to be Ukrainian citizen. Image: @GotfrydKarol/ Twitter
Twenty-one-year-old Brahim Saadun, who is believed to have received Ukrainian citizenship in 2020 while studying in Kyiv, was sentenced to death alongside British soldiers Aided Aslin and Shaun Pinner, who were arrested for fighting alongside Ukraine by the breakaway state known as the Donetsk People’s Republic.
According to Saadun’s father, Tahar Saadoun, in an email to Reuters, his son was granted Ukrainian citizenship in 2020, after a year of military training, which was a requirement for access to the study of aerospace technology at the University of Kyiv.
The fact that Brahim Saadun was taken prisoner as a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, his father argued, means that he should be treated as a prisoner of war.
“We as a family suffer from the absence of contact with the lawyer to exchange legal information and this adds to our ordeal,” he said.
He added that the “sentence” passed to his son will be appealed.
A Moroccan diplomatic source in Kyiv told Reuters that Saadoun had been jailed by “an entity that is neither recognised by Morocco nor by the UN,” which should add some weight to an appeal.
