By Matthew Roscoe • 14 June 2022 • 16:37

Well-known Ukrainian activist Roman Ratushny killed in Izyum, Kharkiv. Image: Roman Ratushny/ Twitter

TRIBUTES have poured into social media following the news that well-known Ukrainian activist Roman Ratushny was killed in Izyum, Kharkiv region on June 9.

On Tuesday, June 14, news spread on social media about the death of Ukrainian activist Roman Ratushny, who was killed in battle aged 24, a month before his 25th birthday.

The official Twitter account of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence made the announcement, which was followed by hundreds of tributes being paid.

“93-strong military intelligence officer killed at the front, Roman Ratushny, a well-known public activist before the war On July 5, he was to turn 25 years old. Heroes do not die! Glory to Ukraine!” the post read.

#ГУРпамятає

England football legend Gary Lineker commented on a post paying tribute to Ratushny, writing: “Tragic.”

Lineker was responding to a post from The Economist correspondent Oliver Carroll, who said: “News that Roman Ratushnyi, one of the student protesters beaten by police on the first night of Maidan revolution, has been killed fighting in the east. I interviewed him a couple of times, and spoke to him a week ago. Very sharp, bright guy. He was 24.”

The news of Ratushnyi’s death comes days after tributes were paid to popular Ukrainian war correspondent Oleksiy Chubashev, who was killed in the war against Russia.

Illia Ponomarenko, defence reporter for The Kyiv Independent, wrote: “Another day, another personal loss in war. Roman Ratushny. Killed in action.”

Another day, another personal loss in war.

Another person said: “A well-known activist and scout of the 93rd Motorized Brigade “Cholodnyi Yar” Roman Ratushny was killed in a battle near Izyum, Kharkiv region on June 9th. July 5, he was supposed to be 25 years old.”

“I can’t use Facebook nowadays cause it is filled with photos like this one. Beautiful, bright and young men are killed in action by Russians, who are mostly driven by money or bloodthirst. This is Roman Ratushny. Many called him nationalist, but he was fighting only corruption,” said Award-winning journalist Nika Melkozerova

Another said: “Roman Ratushny was killed in an unequal battle while performing a task in enemy territory, and for several days 93 OMBR tried to take away his body. Yesterday they finally managed to do it. RIP Roman A true hero..”

Roman Ratushny was killed in an unequal battle while performing a task in enemy territory, and for several days 93 OMBR tried to take away his body. Yesterday they finally managed to do it. 🙏 RIP Roman

Natalia Antonova said: “Roman Ratushnyi was a neighbour in Kyiv. I never knew him personally, but I knew about his activist efforts in protecting Protasiv Yar. He believed in a free and beautiful future for Ukraine. He was principled and ferociously brave. His death will not be in vain.”

“Roman Ratushnyi has been killed in action on the eastern front. I was listening to an interview with him just a week ago. Rest in peace hero,” another person on Twitter wrote.

Roman Ratushnyi has been killed in action on the eastern front. I was listening to a interview with him just a week ago.

Chairwoman of Democracy in Action Conference, Hanna Hopko, said: “Today the death of the well-known anti-corruption and environmental activist, defender of Protasiv Yar park in Kyiv, Roman Ratushny on the frontline was officially confirmed. Roman was only 24.”

Today the death of the well-known anti-corruption and environmental activist, defender of Protasiv Yar park in Kyiv, Roman Ratushny on the frontline was officially confirmed. Roman was only 24.

“One more hero passed away because Russia invaded Ukraine. Roman Ratushny, the famous UA activist, served as a secret service agent at 93 united mechanised brigades on the Izyum battlefield. We are losing our best. Less than 25 y.o. R.I.P,” another wrote.

