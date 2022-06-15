By Matthew Roscoe • 15 June 2022 • 7:51

Russia planning to divide Ukraine into districts according to leaked plans. Image: Alexander Kots/ Telegram

A PLAN from Russia to divide Ukraine into districts was apparently shown at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, leaked photos reveal.

A scheme to divide Ukraine into districts was reportedly shown at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Tuesday, June 15, ahead of the official start of the forum, according to leaked photos on Telegram channels in Russia.

An image, which began circulating on Russian Telegram channels after being leaked by war correspondent of the Komsomolskaya Pravda Publishing House Alexander Kots, apparently shows the proposed or preliminary scheme of the administrative-territorial division of the territory of Ukraine liberated during Putin’s ‘special military operation’ for a transitional period of 3-5 years.

“How lovely. A the St. Petersburg Economic Forum they showed this scheme of administrative-territorial division of the territory of former Ukraine liberated during the NWO for a transitional period (3-5 years),” Mr Kots wrote.

“The entire territory of Ukraine will be divided into three or four territorial districts, which will include the former regions,” Russian news outlet Top War said.

“On the map at number one is the Western Territorial District, which will include the regions of Western Ukraine. This is a response to those who say that Russia will give Western Ukraine to Poland or someone else,” the Pro-Russian news site wrote.

Another Russian site, Topcor said: “The Western Territorial District will consist of eight regions with an inter-regional capital in the city of Khmelnytskyi. This formation will include the following regions: Volyn, Transcarpathian, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky and Chernivtsi, that is, all of modern Western Ukraine.”

“On the map at number is the Central Territorial District, consisting of eight regions with an inter-regional capital in Kyiv. This formation will include the following regions: Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Chernihiv.”

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a special military operation in Ukraine would continue until Russia achieves its goals, despite resistance and rejection of the new reality by the West.

The news comes after Russia proposed to revoke the recognition of the independence of Ukraine and the Baltic States.

