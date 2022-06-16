As announced this morning, Thursday, June 16, by Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of the Malaga city of Marbella, the City Council plans to edit a guide on the historical heritage of Marbella. It has been prepared by Professor Salvador Raya, from the IES Victoria Kent, and will be distributed free of charge in all the Secondary schools of the municipality.

Ms Muñoz made a visit to the site today, together with Carmen Diaz, the general director of the branch. The mayor pointed out that: “it is a magnificent initiative that is very useful for teachers, and that brings the cultural richness of our city to the students in a playful and didactic way”.

Likewise, she highlighted “the commitment to quality teaching of a reference space in the educational field” which, she specified, “this year expands its training offer of the health cycle with the incorporation of a new intermediate degree of Pharmacy and Parapharmacy”.