By Chris King • 16 June 2022 • 17:22
Image of the presentation of the new guide to Marbella's historical heritage.
Credit: [email protected]_Marbella
As announced this morning, Thursday, June 16, by Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of the Malaga city of Marbella, the City Council plans to edit a guide on the historical heritage of Marbella. It has been prepared by Professor Salvador Raya, from the IES Victoria Kent, and will be distributed free of charge in all the Secondary schools of the municipality.
Ms Muñoz made a visit to the site today, together with Carmen Diaz, the general director of the branch. The mayor pointed out that: “it is a magnificent initiative that is very useful for teachers, and that brings the cultural richness of our city to the students in a playful and didactic way”.
Likewise, she highlighted “the commitment to quality teaching of a reference space in the educational field” which, she specified, “this year expands its training offer of the health cycle with the incorporation of a new intermediate degree of Pharmacy and Parapharmacy”.
Lourdes Iglesias, the deputy director of the IES, explained that: “the students, from 1st to 4th of ESO, have welcomed this innovative proposal with great enthusiasm because the book includes a notebook in which they can write down everything that catches their attention as they visit”.
Professor Raya indicated that “Marbella has a legacy that allows students to discover all the stages, from prehistory to Dali. Passing through the Roman era, the Middle Ages, and industrialisation, and it is very satisfying to see how they are motivated by a book that aims to encourage interest in the history of their city”.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.