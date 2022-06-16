By Guest Writer • 16 June 2022 • 16:44

Many iPhone 6 and later models were affected Credit: Ana Bernardo on Unsplash

UK consumer champion Justin Gutman has launched a claim against Apple for allegedly ‘throttling’ a number of older iPhones by installing a new update which slowed them down.

The claim is against Apple Inc. (and its subsidiaries; Apple Distribution International Limited, and Apple Retail UK Limited) for breaching UK competition law through its exploitative and abusive behaviour in relation to the supply of iPhones and iOS updates.

It is what is known as a class action with Mr Gutman acting on behalf of all members of the class who don’t have to take part in the court case. He is responsible for making sure their interests are put first throughout the conduct of the claim which is for £768 million.

A number of different iPhones ranging from iPhone 6 to 8 as well as X and his legal team will argue that the company misled users over an upgrade that it said would enhance performance but, in fact, slowed phones down.

The reason for this was allegedly because Apple sold iPhones with defective batteries that were unable to deliver peak power and they encouraged owners allow automatic iOS updates to iPhones which incorporated a power management tool which slowed down the iPhones and caused performance issues.

Commenting on the claim, Apple told The Guardian: “We have never, and would never, do anything to … degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades.

“Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that.”

Similar actions have been brought in the past in the USA which included a significant pay-out by Apple.

