By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 17:32

Guardia Civil investigates 74 people for taxidermy of illegally hunted animals Credit: Guardia Civil

The Guardia Civil’s investigation lead to a taxidermy, dedicated to dissecting animals, located in the province of Burgos, that received trophies of roe deer without seals or with reused seals.

The Guardia Civil has investigated a total of 74 people as alleged perpetrators of illegal taxidermy, as well as crimes of false documentation, usurpation of civil status, against flora, fauna and domestic animals (poaching), concealment, receiving and false documentation.

The investigation began in November 2021 as a result of Operation Ro3buk, which dismantled a poaching ring that manipulated hunting seals to reuse them and in which a total of 23 people were investigated, including a taxidermist.

After this inspection, the Guardia Civil seized 11 unsealed roe deer trophies, a male roe deer trophy with a female seal, a male roe deer trophy from 2019 with a seal from 2013 and whose security system was altered, two unmarked roe deer trophies with open seals from 2015, and two other deer and roe deer seals.

At the beginning of the year, the CorCyL operation began with a detailed analysis of the 2,132 entries in the taxidermy register book for the last five years. This is the first time that a complete traceability of hunting seals has been carried out.

A total of 105 hunting grounds in the provinces of Burgos, Palencia, Soria, Segovia, Santander, Malaga, Bilbao, San Sebastian and Vitoria have been affected.

In addition, the fraudulent hunting of 258 animals including roe deer, red deer and fallow deer has been accredited.

The operation was carried out by the Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) of the Guardia Civil in Avila, with the active collaboration of the hunting sections and territorial delegations of the Junta de Castilla y León in Burgos and Palencia.

