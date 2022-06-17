By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 June 2022 • 15:03

Should electric cars pay lower parking fees Source Shutterstock

With petrol prices rising rapidly governments around the world are looking to see what they can do to encourage the switch to electric and other alternatives, with one Dutch Minister suggesting a solution could be lower parking fees.

The suggestion being considered for all the major centres in the Netherlands is that owners of electric, hydrogen and non-oil-fuelled vehicles pay less for parking their cars in town centres, at shopping malls, airports and other pay-to-park places.

The proposal, which could be introduced as early as 2023 according to Junior Minister Vivianne Heijnen, could see owners of hydrogen and electric cars saving upwards of €500 annually. This would add to the savings already provided through lower licensing fees.

Given that some councils have already opted to provide free parking for hydrogen and electric vehicles, the proposal is to allow councils to make the decision whether to offer the discount.

The suggestion comes the day after the UK announced that all subsidies towards the purchase of an electrical vehicle had been withdrawn without notice and that the money would be spent on infrastructure instead. Motoring organisations suggested that the move would remove the incentive for buying such a vehicle leading to concern being expressed by motor manufacturers.

The question of whether electric cars should pay lower parking fees is one with considering given its ease of introduction and management, and depending on where you live could be a significant incentive.

