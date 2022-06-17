By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 18:20

WATCH: Irish national caught driving at 285km/h on Spain's AP-6 motorway Credit: Twitter @DGTes

Video footage of an Irish national driving at illegally high speeds on Spain’s AP-6 motorway was shared by Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic, on Friday June 17.

Taking to Twitter Spain’s DGT shared the footage of the high speed Irish driver on the AP-6 motorway stating:

“Caught driving at 285 km/h on the AP-6, when the speed limit is 120 km/h. This is an Irish citizen who was driving a high-end 🚗, with British number plates. The driver is being investigated for an alleged #offence against #RoadSafety.”

Pillado circulando a 285 km/h por la AP-6, cuando el límite de #velocidad es 120 km/h. Se trata de un ciudadano irlandés que conducía un 🚗 de alta gama, con matrícula de Gran Bretaña. El conductor está siendo investigado por un supuesto #delito contra la #SeguridadVial.#AsíNo pic.twitter.com/5GpkpxNHdC — Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) June 17, 2022

Credit: Twitter @DGTes

The footage of the Irish national driving at high speed on Spain’s AP-6 motorway follows similar news reported at the beginning of the month of June when a police car chase took place on the evening of Thursday, June, 2, beginning in Estepona and ending in a town in Mijas, Spain.

A helicopter, with the Cóndor call sign, informed the other units of the route taken by the fleeing vehicle. The police car chase ended in the the town of Calahonda, in Mijas, when the vehicle left the motorway and entered a housing estate in the area.

At that moment, the occupants of the car got out of the car carrying large bags containing cash, estimated at €6,845, thus ending the police pursuit.

