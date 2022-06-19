Next Tuesday is world yoga day

By Annie Dabb • 19 June 2022 • 10:09

Yoga: Pixabay

International Yoga day will be celebrated next Tuesday 21st June 2022. The date was announced in 2014 by the UN with the objective of promoting the mental and physical benefits of this thousand-year-old tradition. As reported by diainternacionalde.com

Yoga originated in India and helps people develop their physical, mental and spiritual capacity. Throughout this practice people can achieve union with the body and the soul, which has contributed to many people around the world adopting yoga into their routine to reinforce and contribute to a better style of life.

India proposed the project to create the International day of yoga and received help from 175 member states. In the discussion carried out by the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, he said that “yoga is an inestimable gift of our old tradition.”

Every year the day has a theme. For 2022, the theme is “yoga is for humanity”.

Since covid-19 brought restrictions on people’s mental and physical health, yoga has shown to be a good way to tackle people’s mental health problems.

However, on a positive note, many people participated in the discipline of yoga in order to remain healthy and active during the pandemic.

Yoga can help individuals lead a sustainable life, in harmony with the planet.

So next Tuesday, why not grab your yoga mat and participate in the global event along with millions of other yogis. You may even experience a sense of mental and physical harmony and connection with the spiritual world.

