By Joshua Manning • 20 June 2022 • 17:49

Almeria announces IX International Photography Competition "Almeria Land of Cinema" Credit: Creative Commons

The Provincial Council of Almeria announced the IX International Photography Competition “Almeria, Land of Cinema”, within the framework of activities of the XXI International Film Festival of Almeria, which this year will be held from November 18-27 2022, as reported by Noticias de Almeria.

Almeria’s photography competition is open to photographs which, with a broad and free perspective, capture images of places in the province of Almería, outdoors or indoors, which have been film locations or which could potentially be used in future audiovisual productions.

Each participant may submit a series with a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 6 images.The photographic technique will be free, in black and white or colour.

Photographs with little to no digital retouching will be especially valued. The photographs must be taken specifically for this competition and must not have been awarded a prize in any other competition.

The deputy for Culture and Cinema, Manuel Guzmán, stated:

“This competition is the competitive photographic section, which year after year, surprises due to the level and excellent quality of the works presented. It is one more way we have of promoting and disseminating the locations of the province of Almería as one of the best places in the world for filming audiovisual productions”.

The deadline for entries is September 9, 2022. Registration can be done online at www.festivaldealmeria.com.

Only one entry per participant will be accepted. The photographs must be attached to the entry form as a JPG file with a resolution of 72 dpi and 1,200 pixels in length.

