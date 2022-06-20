Moving to the Costa Blanca: The essential guide

By Laura Kemp • 20 June 2022 • 20:21

Known for its beautiful weather (did you know Benidorm has its own micro-climate?), beautiful towns, and brilliant accessibility from the UK and the rest of Europe, the Costa Blanca is one of the most popular choices for British nationals moving to a warmer climate.

From the buzzing nightlife of Benidorm to the classic old town in Javea and the pink salt lake of Torrevieja, the Costa Blanca holds some of Spain´s most impressive sites and sounds, making it great for moving to.

Even better, this large area of Spain´s coastline has everything families, couples and retirees could want for an amazing life in the sun, from great schools to stunning golf courses, beautiful beaches and impressive shopping centres.

And if you´re thinking of moving to the Costa Blanca you´ll want to know everything, including types of property on offer, the best schools and where to go for a great meal.

That´s why the Euro Weekly News has put together this guide to everything you need to know about the Costa Blanca before moving over.

Contents

Where is the Costa Blanca?

The Costa Blanca is located on the coastline of Alicante province, in the south east of Spain.

Stretching over 120 miles of stunning coastline, this area starts in the Pilar de Hordada in the south and extends all the way to Denia in the north.

Climate on the Costa Blanca

With a Mediterranean climate, the Costa Blanca enjoys warm summers and mild winters with average daily temperatures of around 53 degrees Farenheit in winter and 78 in summer.

The best time of year to visit the Costa Blanca for sun lovers is in July and August when temperatures can reach up to 100 degrees.

For those who like their weather on the cooler side though, May is an excellent time to invite any guests out to see you.

Which is the best area to move to on the Costa Blanca?

Spain’s stunning Costa Blanca is one of the most popular places in the world for expats to move to, either as a permanent home or a second property to enjoy in the holidays.

Spanning 200km, Alicante coast Costa Blanca boasts a plethora of typically Spanish towns, both inland and seafront, but none of which are far from a beach. Due to Alicante’s surrounding mountain ranges which protect the province from bad weather, all of Alicante’s localities receive on average at least 97 days of sunshine and clear blue skies every year.

Alicante province has the highest ratio of foreign residents of all of the Spanish provinces and there are almost 20 localities to choose from, each with their own unique qualities and attractions. Here are some of the most popular.

Northern Costa Blanca

Alicante

The capital of the Alicante Province, this city and municipality is located on the south-eastern coast of Costa Blanca. Nearby an airport and home to expansive public beaches and a bustling city centre, Alicante is an obvious choice for those thinking of buying a property in Spain.

Denia

Regarded as the very northern part of the Costa Blanca coastline, Denia is only an hour’s drive from Alicante and is a beautiful coastal area overlooked by the Montgo mountain range. It’s sea port makes it a key destination for ferries to other Spanish islands.

Javea

A small historical town known by the locals as Xabia, Javea is split into “old town”, where visitors can stumble upon 14th century ruins and gorgeous white sand beaches, perfect for soaking up the rays on one of it’s 325 sunny days of the year.

Calpe

Calpe’s coastline is shaped by the Peñon de Ilfach mountain, popular amongst rock climbers and hikers and the perfect backdrop for the Northern town’s breathtaking beaches and stunning scenery. The main town is urbanized and modern without having lost elements of its interesting, ancient history.

Benidorm

Benidorm is a large and vibrant area centrally located on Costa Blanca and boasting 4 miles of golden beaches. Once a tiny village, it is now extremely popular with tourists and is notorious for its exciting nightlife.

Altea

Charming Altea is home to many large city beaches of pebbles, as well as the quintessential white sand beaches that give Costa Blanca its name. Visitors can wander through its quirky cobbled streets and authentic, white-washed homes.

Southern Costa Blanca

Torrevieja

Torrevieja is popular amongst expats due to the number of international schools and multiplicity of fun things to do – as well as the gorgeous weather all year round! For this reason, the housing market there is booming.

Elche

Elche is a beautiful palm tree lined Spanish town complete with a many orchards to meander round and a rich history visitors can engross themselves in. Of course, there are also several gorgeous beaches characteristic of Costa Blanca.

Gran Alacant

Friendly and relaxed by nature, Gran Alacant is the perfect residential town to relax on holiday and make the most of local businesses and authentic Spanish cuisine. It is only 10 minutes drive from Alicante airport and the nearest beach is within walking distance.

Property on the Costa Blanca

The beautiful Mediterranean climate, Stunning beaches, Spanish lifestyle and affordable property don’t make it difficult to see why Costa Blanca has attracted such an influx of expats. The property market in Spain continues to grow, making now the perfect time to bite the bullet and invest in a Spanish home if that has always been your dream.

Properties cost anything from around €60,000 for a one bedroom apartment in Torrevieja to up to around €4 million for a villa in Javea.

Like with most things in Spain, having a professional to guide you through the process is one of the most important things to consider when selling your home.

From sorting out the legalities around selling your property to translating important documents so you know exactly what you’re signing, showing potential buyers around your property and ensuring that the transaction is seen through to completion within the expected time frame, a reputable estate agent is the absolute best way to ensure a smooth and stress-free sale.

The legalities

Moving to a new home is really exciting, however all that paperwork (especially in Spain!) can be daunting.

From the exchange of sale on your home, to getting your NIE and TIE numbers, there can be quite a lot of bureaucracy involved in moving to a new country or even a new part of Spain.

In Spain, much of this paperwork is carried out by a gestoria, a professional who can organise your taxes, paperwork and any other legalities you have.

10 of the best things to do on the Costa Blanca

The Costa Blanca is not only stunning to look at but also has a treasure trove of culture to indulge in, fun activities to do with the family and gorgeous panoramic views which won’t gaze at themselves.

1. Explore some of Spain’s Costa Blanca beaches

The Mediterranean sea that borders Costa Blanca is usually warm enough to swim in, especially in the summer months. Take your pick from El Camp, La Mata and Campomar amongst many others!

2. La Cueva del Agua (the cave of water)

In Costa Blanca’s town of Quesada, visitors can access this magical cave set into the hillside, also known as Gruta de las Maravillas and Cueva de la Virgen de Tíscar, via a set of steep steps from the ravine formed by Rio Tíscar. Long considered a sacred place, inside the open-top cave you will find a 20 metre waterfall and be able to bathe in the sunlight filtering down from the stalagmites and stalactites that adorn the walls.

3. Tee off on La Marquesa Golf

Costa Blanca is home to one of the most historic courses on Costa Blanca, La Marquesa, home to the mythical Sawgrass Hole. Spend an afternoon meandering from hole to hole across the club’s pristine golfing greens and basking in the Spanish sunshine.

4. Shop ’til you drop at El Zoco Mercadillo

Every Sunday from 8am-2pm, you can browse one of Costa Blanca’s vibrant flea markets El Zoco Mercadilla in Algorfa. It is full of stalls selling both national and international artisanal products. Whether you want fresh produce, real leather sandals, or even a haircut, this market is vibrant and plentiful, with many friendly stall holders.

5. Make a splash at AquaPark Rojales

A great family fun day out, this is the perfect place to cool down in the gorgeous Spanish sun and keep kids entertained for hours.

6. Take a trip to Murcia and visit the stunning Cathedral

This cathedral not only offers gothic 14th and 15th-century architecture (taking 80 years to complete). It is also home to the second-highest cathedral tower in Spain, several chapels and a cloister museum. It’s perfect for learning about Spain’s history and taking in the views of Murcia.

7. Visit Santa Barbara Castle in the centre of Alicante

Just a 45 minute drive away from Algorfa (and nearby the closest airport), this 9th century castle of Santa Barbara stands on Mount Beacantil, offering gorgeous views of the city and the coastline.

8. Town hop around San Juan’s interwoven neighbouring towns

San Juan although small, is situated close by several other charming towns such as the Arab town of Muchamiel (Mutxamel), famous for it’s tomatoes, and the town of Campello. These towns are easily within walking distance but there is a lovely train journey along a little narrow gauge railway along Costa Blanca from Campello. Close by is also Villajoyosa.

9. Delve into the illuminating Canelobre Caves

Just a 30 minute drive from San Juan you’ll find the picturesque town of Busot, home to the 11th century Canelobre Caves, the inside of which resemble a 19th century Gothic cathedral. The acoustics are so good that if you’re lucky you might even be able to catch an underground concert here!

You can book tickets here.

10. Take a tour of Terranatura

One of the biggest attractions in Costa Blanca is Terranatura, an educational, biodiverse plant conservation park. The zoological park is home to animals such as lizards, elephants and rhinos. A great family day out!

10 of the best restaurants on the Costa Blanca

Finding great new restaurants is one of the best parts of moving somewhere new and the Costa Blanca has some excellent places to eat.

1. Stan and Ollie’s Restaurant

This family run fine dining restaurant has been serving delicious dishes from around the world for the last 20 years. Whether you fancy Thai food, mussels, steak or pasta, every dish is cooked to order with the freshest ingredients.

Open: 6pm – 9pm Tuesday to Saturday, 1pm – 8pm Sunday, closed on Mondays

Address: C/Nostra Senyora de Fatima 10. El Raso 03149, Guardamar del Segura, Spain

Booking: 637 58 33 73

Price: €€

2. Bellissimo Restaurant

This gourmet pizzeria located at the La Marquesa golf club, specialises in Italian pizza and pasta and meat dishes for a meal between holes or a pleasant family dining experience. Gluten free options are also available.

Open: 12pm – 3pm and 6pm til 10pm Wednesday to Monday, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Calle Quesada Balester, 1, 03170, Rojales, Spain

Booking: 865 75 73 09

Price: €€

3. El Meson de la Costa

Family run since 1989, El Mesón de la Costa (the inn on the coast) utilise only the highest quality raw materials in their dishes, cooking with fish from the bay. Visitors will note the hundreds of Iberian hams hanging from the restaurant’s ceiling, the best preserves from elite brands. Of course, all of these delicious dishes can be enjoyed with the finest wines, as El Mesón boasts a selection of more than 500 kinds.

Open: 12:30pm – 3:45pm and 7pm – 11pm Tuesday to Sunday, closed on Mondays

Address: Calle Ramón y Cajal, 27, 03182, Torrevieja, Alicante

Booking: 34 966 70 35 98

Price: €€€

4. Laurel’s Restaurant & Bar

Enjoy dinner and live music on Saturday nights at this charming restaurant, an established favourite in Quesada. With both a set menu and a la carte menu available, you might find yourself tempted by their Greek or Thai inspired starters or feel spoilt for choice by their fresh meat and fish dishes. Vegetarian options are also available.

Open: 6pm – late Thursday to Saturday, 1pm til late Sunday, closed on Monday and Wednesday

Address: C/ 21 Los Arcos 03170, Ciudad Quesada, Alicante

Booking: 965 077 444

Price: €€

5. Mi Casa (My House)

Specialising in authentic Mediterranean cuisine, including a wide array of paella dishes, this rustically decorated restaurant is perfect for families, even providing a zone for kids to play. They also have an open terrace so you can enjoy the sunny weather whilst you eat. Their signature dish is rice with mountain rabbit, lobster, seafood, vegetables, chickpeas and jamón, seasoned with fresh garlic and squid ink.

Open: 1:30pm until 4pm Monday to Saturday, and 1:30pm until 11pm on Sundays.

Address: Creuetes 1, 03550, San Juan de Alicante, Spain

Booking: 965 65 51 87

Price: €€

6. Los Troncos

This restaurant serves great steak, but is worth it for the decor alone. You can enjoy gorgeous views of the sea whilst feeling like you’ve stepped into an enchanting forest. They serve more than 60 dishes and over 50 wines, so you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Open: 1:30pm until 4pm Wednesday – Monday, and 8:30pm until midnight on Friday and Saturday, closed on Tuesdays.

Address: Avenida Albufereta 98, 03016, Alicante, Spain

Booking: 965 65 98 16

Price: €€

7. La Bendita Alicante (Blessed Alicante)

Despite it’s name, this mediterranean gastro-bar and restaurant encourages almost sinful behaviour with its excellent cocktail selection and delicious range of tapas, making it the perfect location for a work night out or celebratory drinks with friends.

Open: 12pm until 1:30am Thursday until Sunday, (Opening at 1pm on Fridays), and closed Monday – Wednesday

Address: Av. Locutor Vicente Hipólito, 39, 03540, Alicante (Alicant)

Booking: 683 63 34 75

Price: €€

8. La Quinteria

Explore Spain from within Alicante with this Galician themed restaurant. They serve a range of meats, fish and seafood of the highest quality, as well as a selection of fine wines to ensure that their customers leave satisfied.

Open: 1pm until 5pm Monday – Sunday

Address: Calle del Doctor Gadea, 17, LOC 03550, San Juan de Alicante, Spain

Booking: 965 65 22 94

Price: €€

9. La Ereta

Michelin Star restaurant La Ereta is a 15 minute drive out of San Juan and serves the most exquisite food, possibly outdone only by its stunning panoramic views across the city. Climb to the top of Santa Barbara castle and enjoy a completely unique dining experience. Choose from a daily menu of meat, seafood or shellfish paired with the finest wine and salad. Definitely a ‘must’ for those who enjoy the finer things in life

Open: 8:30pm until 11:30pm Monday – Wednesday, 1:30pm until 5pm and 11:30pm Thursday – Saturday, and 1:30pm until 5pm on Sundays

Address: Parque de La Ereta, s/n, 03001 Alicante, Spain

Booking: 965 14 32 50

Price: €€€

10. Don Pepe

If you’re looking for Latin American cuisine, you don’t want to miss Don Pepe’s Peruvian dishes. They serve a variety of expertly prepared seafood and rice dishes, Peruvian rotisserie chicken and salads, all inspired by the flavours and spices of Perú.

Open: 1pm – 11pm Monday to Saturday, closed on Sundays

Address: Calle Campo de Guardamar 53, CV-895, 03140 Guardamar del Segura, Alicante, Spain

Booking: 641 29 49 98

Price: €€€

Schools on the Costa Blanca

When moving to a new location, making sure there are great schools is extremely important, and the Costa Blanca has some of the most impressive local schools in Spain.

International schools, where your child can normally take UK exams and is taught in English, include Elian´s British School La Nucia which takes children from ages one to 18.

Finally, Lady Elizabeth School in Benitachell offers excellent education as well as a British curriculum.

Local state schools are also often of an excellent standard and you can generally apply locally in person.

Healthcare in the Costa Blanca

Having access to high-quality healthcare is essential when moving to a new home and the Costa Blanca has an impressive public health service and several private healthcare options.

For those with either private health insurance or those registered with local health authorities, there are plenty of options available. Here are some of the best.

Private hospitals

Hospital Clinica Benidorm

This level three private hospital has the hightest levels of specialization and is well-known internationally.

Address: Avinguda Alfonso Puchades, 8, 03501 Benidorm, Alicante

Contact: 965 85 38 50, for more information click here

Hospital Quironsalud Torrevieja

Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja is an international hospital of excellence, with a team of highly qualified professionals, and state of the art technology. It has the leading technology out of all the private hospitals in the Valencian Community, almost 20 years of experience and 400 People who work on a daily basis to attend patients.

Address: Partida de la Loma, s/n, 03184 Torrevieja, Alicante

Contact: 900 301 013, for more information click here

State hospitals

Hospital de la Marina Baixa, Villajoyosa

Address: Avenida Alcalde en Jaume Botella Mayor, 7

Contact: 966 859 800

Hospital Universitario de Torrevieja

Address: Carretera CV 95, s/n, 03186 Torrevieja

Contact: 965 69 55 00

Important contacts

Moving to a new location is exciting but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

So we have included information on important contacts when moving to the Costa Blanca.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

