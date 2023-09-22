Costa Blanca’s Hidden Gem: A Vibrant Pink Lake

By John Ensor • 22 September 2023 • 13:20

Laguna Salada de Torrevieja. Credit: Zastolskiy Victor'Shutterstock.com

In a little town in Spain’s Costa Blanca, a vivid pink lake, a rare phenomenon in Europe, is tucked away, largely unnoticed by travellers.

On the Costa Blanca, the Laguna Salada de Torrevieja is a spectacle to behold, nestled within the Las Lugunas de la Mata y Torrevieja Natural Park, just outside the resort town of Torrevieja. This extraordinary lake spans 1,400 hectares and is surrounded by two colossal salt mountains, towering over 7,400 feet, writes My Best Place

Flamingo Paradise

This vibrant lake is a favourite among thousands of flamingos, serving as a breeding ground during August and September when the lake showcases its most vivid fuchsia hue. The town of Torrevieja is uniquely situated between two lakes: La Mata, with its traditional blue hue, and the strikingly pink Torrevieja.

The Science Behind The Colour

The lake’s distinctive colour isn’t the result of any unnatural phenomena, it’s attributed to specific microorganisms found in saline environments, including the bacterium Halobacterium and the Dunaliella Salina algae. These organisms thrive in the lake’s saline conditions, contributing to its unique pink hue.

Salt Production And Health Benefits

Remarkably, the Laguna Salada yields up to 350 grams of salt per litre of water, comparable to the Dead Sea, and annually produces around 700,000 tons of salt. The majority of this salt is exported and finds its way into industry and road salting. The region’s unique microclimate, rich in minerals and iodine, is known to have respiratory benefits.

In addition to its respiratory benefits, the mud at the bottom of the lagoon is renowned for its healing properties, particularly for skin and joint ailments. This makes the lake not only a visual delight but also a sought-after destination for those seeking natural remedies.

A Rare Phenomenon Worldwide

While pink lakes are uncommon in Europe, several others can be found globally, such as in Australia and Bolivia. These lakes, like Laguna Salada de Torrevieja, are a testament to nature’s ability to create awe-inspiring landscapes that remain largely undiscovered by the masses.

The Laguna Salada de Torrevieja is a hidden gem in Spain, offering breath-taking views, a sanctuary for flamingos, and health benefits, all while remaining a secret haven away from the bustling tourist trails.