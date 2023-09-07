Irish Tourists Killed On Notorious Road

By John Ensor • 07 September 2023 • 19:03

Stock image of Rome police. Credit: Cineberg/Shutterstock.com

Two Irish holidaymakers were the victims of an accident today as they were crossing the road in one of Europe’s most iconic cities.

On Thursday, September 7, two unnamed Irish tourists, aged 59 and 60, met a tragic end on Via Cristoforo Colombo, a road notorious for its dangers in the southern part of Rome, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Horrifying Collision At Midday

The duo was negotiating a pedestrian crossing when a vehicle struck them, hurling them several feet due to the force of the collision. ‘La Stampa’, an Italian daily, detailed the harrowing incident. The shocked driver of the Ford Fiesta immediately exited his vehicle, and attempted to administer first aid to the injured Irish tourists until professional medical help arrived.

Immediate Medical Response Proves Futile

Sadly, despite the swift response, medical personnel couldn’t rescue the two Irish tourists. They were declared dead after the tragic mishap on Via Cristoforo Colombo. The 54-year-old motorist, whose identity also remains undisclosed, sustained injuries from the accident and was rushed to Sant’Eugenio hospital nearby.

Investigation Underway Near Presidential Estate

The tragic event unfolded close to the presidential residence of Castel Porziano and adjacent to a campsite, precisely at 12:50 pm. This particular stretch in Rome has gained a reputation as one of its most perilous roads.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine if the driver might have ignored a red signal, leading to the fatal collision with the Irish tourists. The driver is set to undergo tests for alcohol and drugs.

Recent Accidents Raise Concerns

This heart-wrenching incident involving two Irish tourists is merely the latest in a series of accidents that have plagued Via Cristoforo Colombo in the past few weeks.

As recently as August 24, a young man of 19 lost his life while manoeuvring his scooter on the street. Just ten days prior, Italian entrepreneur Saverio Piccioni met a similar fate after his scooter clashed with a lorry.