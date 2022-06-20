Pego top for recycling of plastics and paper-cardboard

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 June 2022 • 15:38

Recycling - Pego Ayuntament

Pego’s is top for the recycling of plastic and paper-cardboard in the Valencian community according to the Town Council.

The announcement on June 20 said that the town and its residents had managed to increase the recycling of light packaging by 68 per cent in five years, with 151 tonnes collected in 2021. Paper-cardboard recycling also jumped during the same period rising from 40 per cent to 164 tonnes.

Per capita that is 14.91 kilos of packaging, higher than the Valencian Community’s 14.5 kilos and 16.2 kilos of paper-cardboard data, higher than the 16 kilos per inhabitant across the region.

The council believes the key to the great result is the increase in the number of bins which went from 54 to 91 and 59 to 92 last year.

Following a meeting between the Councillor for Urban Waste, Ricardo Sendra, and a visit from the Ecoembes representative, Sonia Poveda Cáceres, a joint plan has been launched to increase the percentage recycled even further.

The plan includes increasing the number of bins to double the current number. That will be accompanied by further campaigns to raise awareness and understanding of the need and how to recycle.

Sendra thanked Ecoembes and residents saying: “The efforts of the pegolinos and pegolinas to improve the recycling records every day are appreciated. That is the path to follow, because only in this way can we take care of our environment and give our planet a future.”

Pego residents can be rightly proud of their efforts in becoming the top town for recycling plastic and paper-cardboard

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.