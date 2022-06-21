By Chris King • 21 June 2022 • 18:47

Image of the municipal swimming pool in Catarroja. Credit: Google maps - Antonio Cabrera Molina

Lifeguards at the Catarroja Municipal swimming pool in the Valencian Community saved an eight-year-old girl from drowning.

Lifeguards on duty at the Catarroja municipal swimming pool have today, Tuesday, June 21, managed to rescue a young girl who was drowning in the water. The incident occurred at around midday, when an eight-year-old girl was enjoying a day trip with her classmates, organised by the Vila Romana school.

The two lifeguards noticed that the girl was making strange movements in the water. Realising that she could be drowning, they immediately jumped into the pool to rescue her, according to levante-emv.com.

According to municipal sources in the Valencian Community town, once they had recovered the girl from the water the lifeguards managed to expel the water from her lungs and stabilise her. The young girl remained conscious at all times they added.

Following the protocol, the Local Police and a SAMU emergency ambulance were mobilised to the location. The medical team verified that the girl was out of danger but it was subsequently decided to transfer her to La Fe as a precaution. The Catarroja swimming pool opened its doors on June 11, and will be open daily until September 11, from 10:30am to 10pm.