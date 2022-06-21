Costa del Sol: Moderate bookings – 77 per cent occupancy for August

By Anna Ellis • 21 June 2022 • 15:29

Torremolinos, Costa del Sol, Spain. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Costa del Sol has moderate bookings with 77 per cent occupancy for August confirmed Hostelur Today, Tuesday 21 June

This month is expected to end with a hotel occupancy rate of 81.80 per cent which is two per cent below the figure for the same month in 2019.

Whilst the data does generate some uncertainty in the hospitality sector as May was the first month to finish with figures higher than before the pandemic, this is not a negative and does not mean bad occupancy figures. It is just that an occupancy rate for June was predicted to be around 84 per cent.

The Executive Committee of the Associaton of hotels and entrepreneurs in the Costa del Sol (Asociacion de empresarios hoteleros de la Costa del Sol AEHCOS) has said “In any case, although the figures are not excellent, it is worth remembering that we are emerging from a very complicated situation.”

“Last year, in this same month, hotel occupancy in the province was 40.15 per cent. Even the luckiest establishments located in Antequera and Malaga were not fully booked in the high season and filled only 70 per cent of their beds.”

The forecasts for the coming months have not changed with respect to those announced by AEHCOS a fortnight ago and it is expected that in July occupancy will be 78.79 per cent.