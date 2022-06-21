By Joshua Manning • 21 June 2022 • 12:56

Spain's population SMASHES historic record of inhabitants despite small yearly increase Credit: Creative Commons

Spain’s population has SMASHED its historic record of inhabitants, now sitting at 47.4 million despite only adding just 34,000 inhabitants in 2021.

According to Spain’s National Statistics Institute Spain’s population now has the highest record of inhabitants of all time, as reported on Tuesday, June 21.

Spain’s population of 47,432,805 inhabitants, comes after the arrival of migrants from other nations compensated for 113,023 more deaths than births seen in 2021.

The number of births also hit an all-time historic low, not exceeding the number of deaths seen across the nation.

According to Spain’s National Statistics Institute, “the number of foreigners increased by 49,612 people during 2021, to a total of 5,417,883 on January 1 2022.”

This increase was mostly due to a positive migration balance of 153,094 people.

In contrast, the population of Spanish nationality decreased by 15,502 persons.

This evolution was the result of a negative vegetative balance (of 153,910 people) and a negative migratory balance (4,417 people), which were not compensated by the acquisitions of Spanish nationality (which affected 144,012 people).

Among the main foreign nationalities, the largest increases were in the Italian (19,093 more), Colombian (18,203) and Venezuelan (11,481) populations.

The largest decreases were in Romania (-25,146), Ecuador (-5,755) and China (-4,516).

During the year 2021, the population grew in 10 Autonomous Communities and decreased in the remaining seven.

The largest increases in relative terms were recorded in Murcia (0.63%), Comunitat Valenciana (0.50%) and Canarias (0.36%).

At the other extreme, the sharpest population decreases were in Aragón (-1.24%), Principado de Asturias (-0.66%) and Extremadura (-0.44%).

