Javea (Xàbia) postpones parking charges on Portitxol and Granadella

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 June 2022 • 23:29

Granadella Beach Photo credit: Javea town hall

The Javea City Council has said that it is postponing the implementation of the parking charges on the Portitxol and Granadella coves and will instead from this Thursday operate a boom system.

The announcement on June 22 came with the council yet to put in a contract to operate a paid system, instead, the council is reverting back to the system used in the past.

That means a boom will be in operating during peak times of the day, restricting the number of vehicles that can enter the areas. The boom will then be left open out of hours to enable those who do make use of the area outside of peak times to gain free access to the areas.

Javea had originally proposed a fee of €9 to park in either of the coves during the peak season in an effort to preserve the areas and protect them from overuse.

From June 23 the barriers will be operational, which will mean when they are closed that the parking is full. In this way, the council hopes to restrict the volume of people using the area, as it works towards more sustainable usage of its beauty spots. Staff will be on hand to explain the situation to visitors.

A barrier has also been installed in Ambolo to prevent vehicle access with the cover and the toilet facilities are closed due to the risk of landslides.

Those who do want to visit the area can check the security cameras online through the Telegram channel “Xàbia Info Estado Playas”. The app will allow users to see the parking availability, the usage of the beach and the colour of the lifesaving flags.

Response to the news that Javea (Xàbia) has postponed the implantation of parking charges on the two coves has been mixed, with local residents wanting to see greater control whereas regular users of the beach would like to see a different scheme in operation.

